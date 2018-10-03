Noah Centineo joins Charlie’s Angels reboot

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo has joined the line-up of the upcoming reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

The actor, who also starred in Netflix movie Sierra Burgess is a Loser, will link up with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) and Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders), who have already been cast as the central trio. He will play a love interest to one of Angels.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks, and will centre around a new generation of special agents working for the mysterious Charlie – and will feature three Bosley characters, played by Banks, Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, Guardians of the Galaxy).

Centineo became an overnight sensation with the release of Netflix romcom To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before in August, picking up seven million Instagram followers within a few weeks – and now that popularity has translated into his first role in what is likely to be a major blockbuster.

Charlie’s Angels is set to be released in September 2019.