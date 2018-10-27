13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford set to join cast of Avengers 4
The breakout star of Netflix's teen series is the latest name joining the Infinity War sequel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers 4 has reportedly added another star to the huge Marvel universe: 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford.
The star is set to feature in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War sequel, according to a number of reports.
Character details are currently scarce, although Langford has filmed scenes for the upcoming movie.
Langford is also set to appear in Netflix’s new series Cursed, a new take on the legend of King Arthur about a young woman set to become the enchanted Lady of the Lake.
As Hannah Baker the 22-year-old star was the lead of 13 Reasons Why season one, before making a surprise return for season two earlier this year. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for the role.
Avengers directors the Russo Brothers confirmed that filming on the upcoming Marvel movie had wrapped on 13th October 2018.
The film is set to be released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019, although it has yet to receive an official title.