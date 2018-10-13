However, now it seems that Avengers 4 has finally, properly wrapped, with directors the Russo brothers announcing the close of filming on Twitter along with a very mysterious image.

Hopefully, the end of filming means we won’t have to wait too long until we start to see some of what we can expect from Avengers 4 – the first Infinity War trailer turned up the November before its release, so maybe we can expect the same next month – but until then, the Russos have given us a new activity anyway.

Trying to work out what on Earth (or the planet Titan) the picture they posted is actually of.

Is it just a car headlight? A random piece of equipment? A soon-to-be-added special effect? Or is this blue blur an absolutely enormous clue to what we can expect from Avengers 4 that we’ll all be kicking ourselves about for not deciphering in a few months’ time?

Well, clearly, for now we don’t know – though considering how good at secret-keeping the Russos became last time, we’re betting it wouldn’t be anything TOO exciting anyhow.

Avengers 4 is released in UK cinemas in late April