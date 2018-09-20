However, it now seem that absence will be made up for in Infinity War’s upcoming (and currently unnamed) sequel, with Lilly herself confirming to RadioTimes.com that The Wasp (aka Hope van Dyne) would be back for Avengers 4.

“We will see her in Avengers 4,” Lilly told RadioTimes.com. “Yes, yes.”

Realising she might have said too much, she added: “According to IMDB anyway...”

Her Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Rudd, meanwhile, was less keen to discuss his own future involvement with the sequel.

“I don't think I can answer any questions about any of this stuff, because we all know what happens. The poisonous darts come out of nowhere right into the neck, and I collapse,” he joked.

By contrast, Lilly said she’d put some thought into where she’d like to see her character move on to in future films, be that in further Ant-Man movies or other Marvel projects.

“In the first [Ant-Man] film, Hope resolves her relationship with her father,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“In the second film, it's all about trying to resolve her relationship and to find closure in her relationship with her mother. By the end of the second film, there is a version of closure. I won't say what, but there's a version.

“And so now, I feel like, emotionally and spiritually she's a free agent. And I'm so curious about what that looks like for her.

“She has dedicated her whole life to trying to prove that she's worthy to her father, trying to deal with the loss of her mother,” she continued.

“And also trying to take on the mantle that they once wore, this Ant-Man and the Wasp superheroism.

“Now she's done all of that. So what does that mean for her? I mean, does she have friends? Does she have a love life? Does she stick with her career? Does she become an Avenger? Where does she go on from there?

“Who is Hope?” she concluded. “Who is Hope without all of her angst?”

Presumably, we’ll now find out in Avengers 4. Just so long as she makes it all the way to the end…

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on 2nd AugustAvengers 4 directors the Russo brothers have released a cryptic image on Twitter — and Marvel fans think it's teasing the film title.

The black-and-white photo, captioned "Look hard...", apparently shows Joe Russo sat in a director's chair on an empty sound stage.

Marvel fans are convinced that there are hidden letters in the photo, but there are different theories floating around on social media about what exactly they might spell out...

One popular theory is that the word 'ENDGAME' is hidden in the image, a reference to Doctor Strange line in Infinity War.

Others believe they can see four 'A's, indicating Avengers 4.

After that, the theories become increasingly niche — including a 'Avengers: Alabama' film and a surprise Homer Simpson cameo...

However, it seems that most fans are just as stumped as we are.

Come on, Russo brothers, give us a hint.