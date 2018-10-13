Avengers 4 reshoots finally wrap as directors post mysterious photo

While the eagerly-awaited Avengers: Infinity War sequel technically first wrapped in January, in recent months the cast and crew have returned to reshoot parts of the movie, leading to plenty of speculation from fans about what could be changing in the as-yet-unnamed movie.

However, now it seems that Avengers 4 has finally, properly wrapped, with directors the Russo brothers announcing the close of filming on Twitter along with a very mysterious image.

Hopefully, the end of filming means we won’t have to wait too long until we start to see some of what we can expect from Avengers 4 – the first Infinity War trailer turned up the November before its release, so maybe we can expect the same next month – but until then, the Russos have given us a new activity anyway.

Trying to work out what on Earth (or the planet Titan) the picture they posted is actually of.

pic.twitter.com/ivFnTYEZyo — a l e x i s 🍂 (@alexisyb_) October 13, 2018

Is it just a car headlight? A random piece of equipment? A soon-to-be-added special effect? Or is this blue blur an absolutely enormous clue to what we can expect from Avengers 4 that we’ll all be kicking ourselves about for not deciphering in a few months’ time?

Well, clearly, for now we don’t know – though considering how good at secret-keeping the Russos became last time, we’re betting it wouldn’t be anything TOO exciting anyhow.

Avengers 4 is released in UK cinemas in late April