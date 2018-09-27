JK Rowling addresses fan criticism of Nagini casting in Fantastic Beasts 2

JK Rowling has addressed claims that casting Claudia Kim, a South Korean actress, as the giant snake Nagini was racially insensitive.

Advertisement

In Fantastic Beasts 2, Kim will play Nagini, a Maledictus whose blood curse will eventually turn her into a snake permanently — before someday meeting Voldemort.

However, Potter fans have taken to social media to criticise the casting of an Asian woman in the role.

In a thread on Twitter, teen author Ellen Oh wrote that the casting choice was a “problem”, before adding:

“I feel like this is the problem when white people want to diversify and don’t actually ask [a] POC [Person of Colour] how to do so. They don’t make the connection between making Nagini an Asian woman who later on is the pet of a white man.

“So I’m going to say it right now. That s*** is racist.”

It's okay to love problematic things. I'll be the first to say that the Harry Potter series made me want to write children's books. But let's also talk about the problems. This feels like a problem. https://t.co/fbI29mqytI — Ellen "Call Me General" Oh (@ElloEllenOh) September 25, 2018

Another Twitter user said that the Potter universe has a history of adhering to racial stereotypes: “Cho Chang [is] the demure ‘gentle flower’ and #Nagini [is] the sexually attractive ‘dragon lady.'”

Ok, this is gonna be the last thing I say on this. I just want to say that I'm impressed with J.K. Rowling, it takes a LOT of confidence to go 2/2 on racist Asian stereotypes.

Cho Chang being the demure "gentle flower" and #Nagini being the sexually attractive "dragon lady". — The Headless HorseVinh 💀 (@Supervinh47) September 26, 2018

Fans also accused Rowling of trying to shoehorn more ethnically diverse characters into to the franchise.

“Listen Joanne, we get it, you didn’t include enough representation when you wrote the books,” Twitter user Jen Moulton wrote on Twitter.

“But suddenly making Nagini into a Korean woman is garbage. Representation as an afterthought for more woke points is not good representation.”

@jk_rowling listen Joanne, we get it, you didn't include enough representation when you wrote the books. But suddenly making Nagini into a Korean woman is garbage.

Representation as an afterthought for more woke points is not good representation. https://t.co/UIrR7yiKQD — Jen Moulton (@J_A_Moulton) September 26, 2018

I don't have a problem w/ Nagini being a trapped Asian woman, if SHE WERE WRITTEN THAT WAY from the start. I don't believe for a sec JKR knew she was human all along. If she had, she would've made different choices in bks 1-7 so that we're all, "Ahhh yes" instead of "WTF???" — Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) September 26, 2018

Rowling responded to Moulton on Twitter, stating: “The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini.’ They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake.

“Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi. Have a lovely day.”

The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini.’ They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi. Have a lovely day 🐍 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 26, 2018

Kim announced the casting herself, but has not addressed the subsequent controversy.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said: “It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini. You’ve only seen her as a Horcrux.

“In this, she’s a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that’s a wonderful contrast to the character.”

Advertisement

You can watch the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald below