Fantastic Beasts 2: Who is Newt’s brother Theseus Scamander?

“I think that might have been the best moment of my life.”

Newt Scamander’s (Eddie Redmayne) reaction to seeing his brother Theseus stunned and (magically) handcuffed to a chair right at the end of the brand new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald trailer should tell Potter fans all they need to know about the Scamander brothers’ relationship.

Suffice to say, it’s not exactly at Pygmy Puff levels of warm and fuzzy.

But who is Theseus — and why don’t he and Newt get on?

Watch the trailer below — see if you can spot Theseus right at the end

Who is Theseus Scamander?

Newt Scamander’s brother (played by Callum Turner) was teased during the first Fantastic Beasts film, although you’d be forgiven for missing it.

It seems that Theseus’ name precedes him — when Newt appears before representatives of the International Confederation of Wizards during the first film, they recognise his surname because of Theseus, a famous war hero.

However, Theseus is also in a relationship with Leta Lestrange (played by Zoe Kravitz), Newt’s love interest during their time at Hogwarts — meaning both brothers are embroiled in a love triangle.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Redmayne said: “[Leta’s] somebody who has touched [Newt] hugely and at the beginning of this film you realise she’s in a relationship with his brother so, of course, that comes with great complications.”

Who is Theseus Scamander actor Callum Turner?

The London-born actor, 28, Turner is probably best known known for his roles as Bill Rohan in the film Queen and Country and as Eli in Jack Thorne’s E4 series Glue.

The actor is also reportedly dating The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald will air in theatres 16th November 2018