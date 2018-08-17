Accessibility Links

Scarlett Johansson named highest paid actress in the world

Forbes reports that the Avengers: Infinity War star walked away with a hefty pay packet this last year

Scarlett Johansson (Getty, EH)

Scarlett Johansson is the best paid actress in the world in 2018, thanks in part to her appearance in Marvel’s record-breaking blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming sequel.

According to a report by Forbes, Scarlett Johansson took in $40.5m (£31.9m) between 1st June 2017 and 1st June 2018, while numbers 2 and 3 on the list, Angelina Jolie (who has recently filmed a sequel to Disney hit Malifecent) and Jennifer Aniston trail behind significantly with $28m (£22m) and $19.5m (£15.3m) respectively.

Last year’s top earner, Emma Stone, does not feature in the top 10, despite headlining Netflix’s upcoming miniseries, Maniac, alongside Jonah Hill. The newest entry on the list is Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, with $10m (£7.9m).

This year the top 10 highest earning women women in Hollywood took in $186m (£146.5m), up 8% on last year – a step in the right direction following revelations of the gender pay gap in the film industry. However, it is down 9% from the 2016 total, when The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence topped the list. Last year, the combined earnings of the men’s top 10 was almost three times that of the women. The latest list of top-earning male stars is expected to be released in the coming days. The lists are gathered using information from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, alongside interviews with industry insiders.

Check out the full women’s list below. 

  1. Scarlett Johansson – $40.5m
  2. Angelina Jolie – $28m
  3. Jennifer Aniston – $19.5m
  4. Jennifer Lawrence – $18m
  5. Reese Witherspoon – $16.5m
  6. Mila Kunis – $16m
  7. Julia Roberts – $13m
  8. Cate Blanchett – $12.5m
  9. Melissa McCarthy – $12m
  10. Gal Gadot – $10m

