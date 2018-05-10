Someone has stolen the original Iron Man suit

Someone somewhere is about to absolutely trounce competitors at cosplay by rocking in with the actual costume from the first Iron Man film (2008).

The LA Times reports that Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating the “disappearance” of Tony Stark’s multi-million dollar armour, which is valued IRL at £240,000 ($325,000), from a prop warehouse in LA.

A Spokesperson for the LAPD said that the red and gold suit had been accounted for by workers at the warehouse back in February, and that it was reported missing on Tuesday after someone had “just happened to check” and noticed it was no longer in its rightful place. Intriguingly, no other items were reported stolen, which suggests someone really had their eyes on this particular prize.

Thankfully, there seem to be several other Iron Man suits out there. Other costumes have been created for use in subsequent films – and we hope they’re under greater surveillance than this one.