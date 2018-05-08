Infinity War directors debunk Avengers 4 title theories
So now fans are coming up with a few of their own for the Marvel sequel
Avengers: Infinity War left us with all sorts of mysteries, from the steps in Doctor Strange’s secret plan to where exactly Hawkeye and Ant-Man were during all of the action.
However, perhaps the biggest mystery remains exactly what Infinity War’s sequel will be called, with next May’s Avengers 4 still untitled (it was originally called Infinity War: Part 2) and no sign of the name being revealed any time soon.
Sadly, even the fans haven’t been able to work it out, with most of the suggestions – the most popular being Avengers: Gauntlet and Avengers: Endgame, the latter based on a line from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange – implicitly ruled out by directors Joe and Anthony Russo in a new interview, where they revealed that the title of the next film doesn’t appear in any of Infinity War’s dialogue.
- Avengers: Infinity War – what happens next?
- Avengers: Infinity War directors say that missing characters could play a bigger part in the sequel
“It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded,” Anthony Russo told Uproxx, shortly after his brother Joe explained the name wouldn’t come from the earlier film with a simple “No.”
“We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet,” Anthony added, with Joe suggesting the title wouldn’t be revealed “for a while”.
More like this
In other words, we could have a long time to wait until we get the barest hint of what to expect from Avengers 4’s title – leaving some fans to take matters into their own hands.
To be fair, we’re pretty sure none of these are said in Infinity War, so you never know…
Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now