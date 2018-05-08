Sadly, even the fans haven’t been able to work it out, with most of the suggestions – the most popular being Avengers: Gauntlet and Avengers: Endgame, the latter based on a line from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange – implicitly ruled out by directors Joe and Anthony Russo in a new interview, where they revealed that the title of the next film doesn’t appear in any of Infinity War’s dialogue.

“It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded,” Anthony Russo told Uproxx, shortly after his brother Joe explained the name wouldn’t come from the earlier film with a simple “No.”

“We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet,” Anthony added, with Joe suggesting the title wouldn’t be revealed “for a while”.

More like this

In other words, we could have a long time to wait until we get the barest hint of what to expect from Avengers 4’s title – leaving some fans to take matters into their own hands.

To be fair, we’re pretty sure none of these are said in Infinity War, so you never know…

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now