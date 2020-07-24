How to buy tickets to the Genesis 2021 reunion tour as new dates added

Genesis are making a comeback 14 years after their last gig together with the band set to head on tour in 2021.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford originally announced their reunion on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show in June 2020 ahead of pre-sale tickets going live. Tickets went on sale for the 2020 rour with a range of dates available across the country, but then tour was postponed thanks to covid.

Now the group has now announced the tour is set for April 2021 and added a few more to the list.

A statement on Instagram said: “Genesis have re-scheduled their 2020 UK and Irish dates for April 2021 and are excited to announce two additional shows in Birmingham and London.

“The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will now start in Glasgow on 1 April and will be @tony_banks_music, @officialphilcollins and Mike Rutherford’s first live outing together since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007.”

Genesis, known for hits Land of Confusion and I Can’t Dance, is returning with only three of its members. Peter Gabriel, the fourth member, is now 70 and isn’t expected to join the rock band for the tour.

Collins and Rutherford performed together in Berlin last summer sparking rumours of a return, but it was only earlier this year that the band posted on their Instagram account a photo of the three of them captioned: “And then there were three…”

The last time the band performed together was 2007 for their 40th anniversary on the Turn it On Again Tour.

Nic Collins will join the band on drums, Collins’ usual role, and long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer will also join the group.

When do tickets to Genesis 2020 tour go on sale?

More dates have now been added to the tour, which Genesis explained in an Instagram post.

“Existing tickets for the rescheduled dates will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent,” it said.

“Tickets for the new dates in London and Birmingham and all other shows are on sale now via genesis-music.com.”

Genesis 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates