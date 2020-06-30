Ellie Goulding announces 2021 tour – here’s how to get tickets

It’s been a disappointing year for live music fans as the global lockdown has seen numerous events cancelled up and down the country. However, as restrictions begin to ease, it seems there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

Some artists have begun to announce their tours for 2021 and is Ellie Goulding is one of them. The Love Me Like You Do singer confirmed her 2021 UK tour for April and May next year. Goulding’s Brightest Blue tour follows her album of the same name, which is due for release 17th July this year.

The album reportedly has two very different halves, one reflecting vulnerability and the other fearlessness.

Speaking of the first half, the singer said: “It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world.”

However, she goes onto explain that the album’s second half, “encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations”.

Goulding described the album as a “passion project” which has been five years in the making. During this time she had clear ideas about what she wanted the tour to be like.

“Throughout the entire process I’ve been able to picture exactly what the live staging would look like – intimate, stripped back, honest, yet incredibly visual and special. I can’t wait!”

Ellie Goulding announced the pre-sale for her tour with a personal video on her official Twitter page:

got a bit excited this morning when I realised I'm going on touurrr ????‍♀️ Pre-order #BrightestBlue from my website before Tuesday at 5pm & get early pre-sale access to tickets.

I’ll see you soon ????x https://t.co/qGQMGuYRLz pic.twitter.com/OnnOhggfSq — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 29, 2020

When is Ellie Goulding’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour?

The singer’s Brightest Blue tour will last for just two weeks, kicking off in Manchester on 28th April 2021 and finishing in Dublin on 12th May.

How to get Ellie Goulding UK tour tickets for 2021

Tickets for general release are available through official vendor Ticketmaster. There is also an early pre-sale through Goulding’s official website for those who have pre-ordered her album.

When do Ellie Goulding 2021 UK tour tickets go on sale?

The official general release date for tickets is Friday 3rd July, available from 9am.

There will also be a presale available exclusively to fans who pre-order Ellie Goulding’s album in any format from the star’s official website before 5pm on Tuesday 30th June. The special pre-sale will launch the next morning on Wednesday 1st July at 9am.

Which UK venues will Ellie Goulding tour in 2021?