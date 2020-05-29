Which gameshow is on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow this week? Everything you need to know

Saturday nights are made for big entertainment shows, and with Britain’s Got Talent coming to the end of its audition shows, we’re glad Alan Carr is waiting in the wings to keep us smiling.

Alan will be revisiting Britains’ best-loved game shows from years gone by in Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, a nostalgic series that brings back our favourite formats for a new generation of contestants.

He’s kicking off the series with a celebrity special of Play Your Cards Right, the show that gets everyone on the edge of their seats shouting ‘Higher’ and ‘Lower’.

If you’ve never seen it before, or if you’re just struggling to remember how it works, here’s everything you need to know about the show…

How does Play Your Cards Right work?

There are two elements to this show. The first is that couples play together, and must answer questions based on surveys. A typical question might be, “We asked 100 people whether they were more attractive than their spouse, how many people said yes?” and the closest couple to the correct answer would take control of the board.

This leads us onto the second, most famous part of the show – the pack of giant cards. After the first card is turned over, the couple must guess whether the next card will be higher or lower. Of course that’s easy if the first card is the three of hearts, but tougher if it’s the eight of diamonds. The show relied on audience participation, as everyone would shout whether they thought the couple should go “higher” or “lower”. There were also opportunities to freeze your cards, or change card.

Who was the original host of Play Your Cards Right?

You may remember the show launching in 1980, hosted by Bruce Forsyth. A big fan of catchphrases, Brucie would always say, “Nothing for a pair, not in this game!” as well as the classic “Higher or lower!” The show ran for seven years and was revived twice on ITV, from 1994-1999 and then again from 2002-2003. Bruce Forsyth stayed with the show for all three runs, although Ant and Dec did present one episode of the show for their series Gameshow Marathon, a similar format to Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

Who will be playing Play Your Cards Right with Alan?

Play Your Cards Right must be popular – Alan has managed to sign up celebrity players for this gameshow! Ore Oduba and his wife Portia will take on Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack, while husband and wife presenting team Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will take on podcasting couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey.

When will Play Your Cards Right be on TV?

The celebrity special of Play Your Cards Right will kick off the first series of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow on Saturday night at 8:15pm on ITV. There will be another game of Play Your Cards Right, this time played by non-celebs, later in the series.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow starts Saturday night at 8.15pm on ITV. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.