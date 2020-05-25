Gossip Girl reboot pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the delay of numerous television shows, with one hotly anticipated project just added to the list.

Popular teen drama Gossip Girl is returning on streaming service HBO Max, for a revival set eight years after the events of the original series and starring an (almost) entirely new cast of characters.

The show had been scheduled to premiere in Autumn 2020, but has now been pushed back to next year according to HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly.

He said in Vulture‘s Buffering newsletter: “They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll… Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back.”

HBO Max is a brand new streaming service launching imminently in the United States, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The continuation of Gossip Girl is one of many high profile projects it has in the pipeline, including the long-awaited unscripted Friends reunion which has also been delayed.

Gossip Girl followed a group of privileged teens living in New York, whose biggest secrets were revealed by a mysterious blogger. The sequel will be set in the same universe and deal with the greater prominence of social media that has emerged since the first series ended.

Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Spinning Out) and Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon) head up the new cast, while Kristen Bell (The Good Place) returns as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce the new episodes, while Joshua Safran (Quantico) will serve as showrunner.

Gossip Girl is available to stream on Netflix.