Why Ruby Rose quit Batwoman – and who could replace her

After speculation a’plenty, we now may know the reason Ruby Rose quit superhero show Batwoman after just one season.

Although it was rumoured an on-set injury – two herniated discs that required emergency surgery – prompted Rose’s exit, the reason may lie in the show’s lengthy shooting hours.

According to Variety, multiple sources have claimed the actress was unhappy with the lengthy hours required of a series lead, which led to “friction on the set”. After discussions, the publication reports, Rose and producer Warner Bros decided to part ways.

In a statement issued announcing Rose’s departure, network CW said they would be casting “a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months”.

But which actress could don the cape of Batwoman/Kate Kane when the show returns for a second run? Here are five names we might expect to suit up…

Stephanie Beatriz

Yes, it’s Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Not only is she used to playing a kick-ass crime fighter, but the actress has also given a strong hint she’d be up for the role. Soon after it was announced a replacement was needed, Beatriz tweeted about brushing up on her Batwoman knowledge.

*reads everything about Batwoman — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

Samira Wiley

If Batwoman casting directors were initially impressed with Rose, there’s every chance they could be taken in by her Orange is the New Black co-star. Not only has Wiley demonstrated her acting chops in OITNB, but she’s also garnered acclaim for her role as Samira in The Handmaid’s Tale. Could she trade her red smock for bat armour?

Jade Tailor

Now, there’s a good chance you haven’t heard of Tailor before, her most prominent role being in US series The Magicians, which, let’s face it, you haven’t watched. However, the actress has put forward a convincing case for her casting on Twitter, citing her fighting skills and love of working “crazy hours” (#shade).

Soo… since #rubyrose is no longer playing #Batwoman on #BatwomanCW I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours! Just saying @TheCW I’m right here waiting????????‍♀️ — Jade Tailor (@JadeTailor) May 21, 2020

Just to make sure the tweet is seen by as many as possible, Tailor has also pinned it. Keen bean.

Sonya Deville

A household name for wrestling fans, Deville has thrown her hat into the ring. Like Tailor and Beatriz, Deville made her case on Twitter to be cast as the caped crusader.

Rachel Skarsten

An interesting name for a key reason: Skarsten already stars in Batwoman, playing Beth, the sister of Kate Kane/Batwoman. Or, to be more precise, the twin sister of Kate Kane.

Couldn’t the show simply make the two characters identical twins, with Skarsten playing both? And then, just to make this idea more perfect, kill off Beth?

Send our cheque in the post, Warner Bros.

