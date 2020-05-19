Accessibility Links

Long Lost Family spin-off to reunite former couples

Do you want Davina McCall to track down your ex for a romantic reunion?

From Wall To Wall Productions LONG LOST FAMILY: WHAT HAPPENED NEXT Monday 11th June 2018 on ITV Pictured: Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall Episode 1 catches up with three families whose lives have been transformed in ways they never imagined. Cathie Cutler Evans came to us in 2016 desperate to find her birth mother who had given her up for adoption nearly 50 years before. After uncovered the tragic news that her mum had already passed away, Cathie was reunited with her half-sister Ann in Liverpool. Since meeting the siblings have formed a powerful bond with each other and their brother Mark. But theyÕve all had to come to terms with the fact Cathie will never get to meet their birth mum Adrienne. We discover how building their relationship has given them all the strength to deal with their grief, and find out how Cathie has felt about being welcomed into a huge new family. We also catch up with John Ayton, who after being adopted as a baby, had longed to find his father Kenneth. John was reunited with his half-brother Steve in 2017 after facing the difficult news that Kenneth had already passed away. But since their meeting, although JohnÕs relationship with his brother has gone from strength to strength, it also underlined just how little he knows about the other side of his family Ð his birth mother, Marlene. JohnÕs need for answers launches an incredible new search, taking him on a journey he never thought possible. In our final story, we revisit one of Long Lost FamilyÕs first searchers. Maureen Charlton came to us in series 2 looking for her brother Michael who had been expelled from the family for being gay. But although close as children, after 40 years apart, the siblings couldnÕt just slip back in to the relationship they had back then. We join Michael and Maureen in Brighton to discover what itÕs like to have to get to know each other all over again.

If Long Lost Family makes you emotional, wait until you hear about new spin-off show, Lost Love Stories.

Made by the same production company, the new show aims to reunite couples who were forced to split up, for example those that lost touch after one person moved abroad for a job. Or childhood sweethearts who still remember each other and long to meet again. Perhaps people who bitterly regret splitting up but can’t get back in touch.

The show is seeking to cast a range of people from different generations, with producers also suggesting people should apply for the show if they were separated from their partner during the war.

Producers are clearly hoping to rekindle romances through the show too, as you must be single to apply – they are looking for people who have spent years pining for their one true love, not just those idly wondering what their ex is up to these days. Unlike Long Lost Family, where biological bonds nearly always make for happy and heartfelt reunions, the moment when former lovers see each other again could have real jeopardy. We’re already obsessed.

As yet there is no word about which channel will broadcast the show, or who the hosts would be, although surely Long Lost family presenter Davina McCall would be a brilliant choice. We still remember her matchmaking prowess on Streetmate all those years ago!

Can I apply for Lost Love Stories?

Yes applications are still open via production company Wall to Wall’s website. All applicants must currently be single and over the age of 18. You can also email longlostloves@walltowall.co.uk or call 020 3301 8577 to register your interest  in the series.

When is Lost Love Stories on?

So far, there has been no hint of a release date on Lost Love Stories, probably because it hasn’t been made yet!

We’ll keep you up to date with a start date when it’s announced.

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide.

Lost Love Stories

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
