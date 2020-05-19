But how can you apply to be on the show? And when is it back on TV? Here's everything you need to know...

What is Long Lost Family about?

The programme seeks to reunite families who have been torn apart over the years and are struggling to find each other. This might be a mother looking for a child she was forced to give up after a teenage pregnancy, or someone looking for parents they never had a chance to know. Often children will have grown up in very happy adoptive families, but are still searching for their birth mum decades after they were parted. Sometimes the research process will also shed light on siblings that people never knew existed.

Records can be hazy or non-existent, so often contributors approach the show once the trail runs cold after years of searching. If a relative is found they are encouraged to write a letter to the person searching for them and provide photos before the reunions take place in a mutually convenient location.

Who presents Long Lost Family?

Ever since it began in 2011, the series has been presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell. Both were hand-picked for the job thanks to their empathy with the contributors - Nicky was adopted at four days old and Davina had a difficult relationship with her mother growing up, and was raised by her grandparents. Nicky and Davina have both received widespread praise for the warm way they support those searching for relatives.

When is Long Lost Family back on TV?

We're expecting another full series in the autumn, but for now, there's a two-part special, Long Lost Family: Born without a Trace to look forward to, which will air in June. This is the second time the show has done a special programme focussing on 'foundlings', babies born without any identifying information or links to their family at all. Thanks to the power of DNA it can now be possible for families to be reunited.

Can I apply for Long Lost Family?

Yes, if you are searching for a relative you can apply for the series by clicking here.

What's the most important thing to know about Long Lost Family?

This show will make you cry both happy and sad tears, do not attempt to watch it without a box of tissues. Seriously. You have been warned.

Long Lost Family: Born Without a Trace airs on ITV in June. To find out what's on TV this week, check out our TV Guide.