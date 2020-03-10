Netflix’s Lost in Space will return for a third and final season

Netflix has renewed Lost In Space for a third and final season set to debut sometime next year.

Advertisement

The science-fiction series reimagines the cult favourite 1960s television show, following the Robinson family after their ship is knocked off-course, taking them on a dangerous adventure through space.

The second season of the Netflix Original debuted on Christmas Eve last year and word had been quiet since then on whether we’d be seeing more.

But now, Variety reports that Lost in Space will be returning for a third season that will wrap up the story’s plot threads and bring it to a close.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Showrunner Zack Estrin revealed that this conclusion is exactly what was always planned for the series, meaning fans can expect a satisfying finale.

He said: “We’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy; a three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.

“It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall and Taylor Russell.

Advertisement

Lost in Space: Season 3 will debut in 2021 on Netflix