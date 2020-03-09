BTS announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets

The superstar South Korean boyband BTS have announced their latest run of worldwide performances.

Advertisement

The band’s Map of the Soul tour follows their fourth studio album of the same name and will come to the UK and Europe this summer for a limited number of shows.

BTS, which consists of seven members (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook), have built a loyal following of fans across the globe since their debut in 2013.

On their official Instagram account, BTS (which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”), shared promotional material for the tour with more than 23 million followers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour and how to get your tickets.

When is the BTS 2020 UK tour?

The band will kick off its worldwide tour in the US in April and finish this September in Japan.

The seven will be in the UK for two nights only, performing in London on 3rd and 4th July 2020.

How to get BTS UK tour tickets in 2020

Tickets are available through official vendor Ticketmaster. There is an early presale plus a general release two days later.

When do BTS 2020 UK tour tickets go on sale?

There is an ARMY (the collective name for the band’s fanbase) membership presale launching at 8am on Wednesday 18th March.

General tickets will be going on sale from 8am on Friday 20th March.

Get tickets now

Which UK venues will BTS tour in 2020?

3 July 2020: Twickenham Stadium, London – get tickets

4 July 2020: Twickenham Stadium, London – get tickets

Advertisement

Which European venues will BTS tour in 2020?