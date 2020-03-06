Diversity announce 2021 UK tour with 40 dates – how to get tickets
The dance act is off on another UK tour very soon - and you could be there...
The nation’s favourite dance troupe is back with another UK tour next year.
Diversity announced a 40 date live tour around the UK in 2021 with all tickets going on sale at 10am today (Friday, 6th March).
The group appeared on series three of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, but have appeared on various shows like The Greatest Dancer since then.
The tour, called Connected, is the group’s 11th to travel the UK and is themed around social media, the internet and how technology connects and disconnects us all.
Founder and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “Every year that goes by, and every time we get to create a new touring show, I cannot believe we are still lucky enough to get to do this. But even after all this time, we are still growing, and this new decade and new chapter for Diversity is sure to be something even more special than the last. I truly do believe that we are all connected in more ways than one and I cannot wait to bring this to life on stage.”
When do tickets for Diversity 2021 go on sale?
Today! Diversity’s 40 date tour goes on sale at 10am. Buy your tickets here.
Diversity 2021 UK tour dates
Fri 19 Mar – Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
Sat 20 Mar – Convention Centre, Harrogate
Sun 21 Mar – Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Tue 23 Mar – Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno
Fri 26 Mar – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Sat 27 Mar – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (matinee & evening)
Tue 30 Mar – Derngate, Northampton
Wed 31 Mar – Derngate, Northampton
Fri 2 Apr– Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Sat 3 Apr – Bonus Arena, Hull
Sun 4 Apr – City Hall, Sheffield (matinee & evening)
Tue 6 Apr – Sage, Gateshead
Wed 7 Apr – Sage, Gateshead
Fri 9 Apr – Hexagon, Reading
Sat 10 Apr – Hexagon, Reading (matinee only)
Tue 13 Apr – Hippodrome, Bristol
Wed 14 Apr – Hippodrome, Bristol
Fri 16 Apr – London Palladium
Sat 17 Apr – London Palladium
Wed 21 Apr – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Fri 23 Apr – Opera House, Blackpool
Sat 24 Apr – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Sun 25 Apr – Barbican, York
Tue 27 Apr – Regent, Ipswich
Fri 30 Apr – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Sat 1 May – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (matinee & evening)
Sun 2 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Wed 5 May – G Live, Guildford
Thu 6 May – G Live, Guildford
Sat 8 May – Brighton Centre (matinee & evening)
Sun 9 May – Pavilions, Plymouth
Tue 11 May – Sands Centre, Carlisle
Fri 14 May – Palace Theatre, Manchester
Sat 15 May – Palace Theatre, Manchester (matinee & evening)
Tue 18 May – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Fri 21 May – New Theatre, Oxford
Sat 22 May – BIC, Bournemouth (matinee & evening)
Tue 25 May – Regent, Stoke
Fri 28 May – Kings Theatre, Glasgow
Sat 29 May – Kings Theatre, Glasgow (matinee & evening)