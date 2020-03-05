Avengers star Chris Evans reportedly joins Doctor Strange director on new film

Marvel superstar Chris Evans is circling the lead role in Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson’s latest film, according to reports.

Bermuda is an action-adventure movie set in the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, which has been in production for several years.

Derrickson recently signed on to direct the film, as well as rewrite the script with his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

According to Variety, hot off his success with the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and quirky murder mystery Knives Out, Evans is the favourite to take the lead.

Derrickson’s own relationship with Marvel came to an abrupt end earlier this year, when he quit the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, citing “creative differences”.

It is rumoured the next adventure for Benedict Cumberbatch’s magic-wielding superhero will be taken on by Sam Raimi, who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

The Bermuda Triangle – an area to the west of the North Atlantic Ocean – has built a perplexing reputation over the years, as several boats and planes have gone missing there.

No plot details about Bermuda have been revealed, although it seems likely the story could be inspired by these cases.

Bermuda does not yet have a release date