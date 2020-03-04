Alanis Morissette 2020 UK tour dates and tickets as she celebrates Jagged Little Pill album’s 25th anniversary

Alanis Morissette announced dates and venues for her upcoming tour with tickets now on sale.

The singer is set to take to the road to mark the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill.

Morissette will perform hits from the album including the title track, Ironic, You Oughta Know and All I Really Want in an acoustic set.

The album top charts globally at the time and is said to have inspired the next generations of songwriters including Taylor Swift and Katy Perry and has even been turned into a musical that made its Broadway debut in New York City last year.

Alanis Morissette UK tour dates