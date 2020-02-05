Rolling Loud Festival heads to Europe with A$AP Rocky – tickets, venue, dates and prices
Rolling Loud Festival is making its European debut with A$AP Rocky, Future and more for the "world's largest hip-hop festival"
Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, and Future have been named as the headliners for Rolling Loud Festival’s European debut in 2020.
The festival, dubbed the “world’s largest hip-hop festival”, started in 2015 in LA, with festivals in the following years being held in Oakland and New York City. Now the main event will be held in Miami in May, with the first European version in Portugal later this year.
Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimao, The Algarve, is set to host the event from 8th July to 10th July.
As well as the headliners Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and AJ Tracey are all set to perform.
Matt Zingle and Tariq Cherif, who co-founded the event, said: “After five years of building our audience in the US brick-by-brick, it was time to bring the party to our friends in Europe. The location on the beach in Portugal is the perfect spot to kick off our European invasion.”
Tickets go on sale for Rolling Loud 2020 on 6th February, 2020 at 8am GMT – general tickets go on sale Friday, 7th February at 8am.
How to get tickets for Rolling Loud Festival
Tickets are already on sale for the May Rolling Loud Festival – you can get them here. We’ll update this page when tickets for Rolling Loud 2020 Europe go on sale.
Rolling Loud 2020 line-up
Headliners
- A$AP ROCKY
- FUTURE
- WIZ KHALIFA
In alphabetical order:
- A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE
- AJ TRACEY
- CHIEF KEEF
- COI LERAY
- D-BLOCK EUROPE
- DABABY
- DANILEIGH
- DANNY TOWERS
- FAT NICK
- GIGGS
- GUCCI MANE
- HAIYTI
- IANN DIOR
- KILLY
- KELVYN COLT
- KEY GLOCK
- LANCEY FOUX
- LIL BABY
- LIL DURK
- LIL KEED
- LIL MOSEY
- LIL TECCA
- LIL TJAY
- LIL USZI VERT
- LON3R JOHNY
- M HUNCHO
- MEEK MILL
- MINGUITO
- NAV
- NLE CHOPPA
- PA SALIEU
- PI’ERRE BOURNE- PIRUKA
- PLAYBOI CARTI
- POLO G
- POP SMOKE
- POUYA
- PRESSA
- RAE SREMMURD
- RICO NASTY
- ROBB BANK$
- RONNY J
- RODDY RICCH
- SAINT JHN
- SHECK WES
- SIPPINPURPP
- SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD
- SMOKEPURPP
- $NOT
- SPACE JAM THE PILOT
- STUNNA 4 VEGAS
- TADOE
- TES X
- TRIPPIE REDD
- TYGA
- TYLA YAWEH
- YOUNG DOLPH
- YOU M.A.
- YOUNG THUG
- YUZI
Looking for another gig or more tickets – take a look at our Tickets page.