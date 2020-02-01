Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Owen Wilson cast in Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+

Owen Wilson cast in Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+

The Wedding Crashers actor will play an undisclosed role

Owen Wilson

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is making a comeback in a new Disney+ series that has just cast Owen Wilson in a major role.

Advertisement

The Asgardian spin-off is one of several new Marvel shows announced for Disney’s streaming service, including WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

When we last saw Loki, he was cheating death (for the third time) in Avengers: Endgame, getting a new lease of life in the Marvel Universe thanks to the time travel tomfoolery of its premier super team.

The series picks up with the character free to chart his own course in life, but without the moral backbone he seemed to develop during the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

According to Variety, Owen Wilson has now joined the show in an unspecified role which is said to be important to the plot.

The actor made his name on popular American comedies such as Zoolander, Starsky & Hutch and Wedding Crashers.

His casting could be an indication that Marvel are looking to strike a light tone with this series, which would be in-keeping with Thor’s recent outing under Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi.

Disney+ launched in the United States back in November 2019, but won’t make it to the UK until 24th March 2020.

The streaming service features the prolific studio’s most iconic properties, including a new Star Wars series titled The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

Loki is expected to premiere in 2021

Tags

All about Loki

Owen Wilson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

L to R: Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Will Arnett's BoJack Horseman (Netflix, HF)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Picard (Patrick Stewart)

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Narcos: Mexico

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now