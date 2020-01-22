My Chemical Romance UK reunion tour dates – how to get tickets

My Chemical Romance are returning to perform in the UK for the first time in nine years. The 2000s band split in early 2013 but begun working together again in 2017.

Following a successful gig in LA last December (their first performance since 2012, which sold out within minutes), the “Welcome to the Black Parade” singers began announcing tour venues.

On Monday 20th January, a video entitled ‘The Offering’ was posted on their official Twitter feed, as well as on the news page of their website. Within 24 hours the video had been viewed more than one million times.

The video features hooded figures with skeletal faces gathering at a forest clearing around an offering site. A white satanic star is drawn on the ground which one of the figures plunges a dagger into. The UK tour venue information then appears on-screen.

When is the My Chemical Romance UK show?

The UK performance will be on Saturday June 20th from 17:30 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. This information, which appeared at the end of the Twitter video, is backed up on the official tour dates list on the My Chemical Romance website.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the performance will go on sale from Friday 24th January at 9:30 in the morning and you can get them here.

How do I get My Chemical Romance tickets?

You can buy tickets through official vendors like Ticketmaster.

Where is My Chemical Romance touring?

So far, in addition to the UK, the New Jersey band have announced two tour performances in Australia, one in New Zealand and two in Japan.

This is the full My Chemical Romance tour schedule as announced so far:

