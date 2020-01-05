Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Michael Barrymore talks about injury that took him out of Dancing on Ice 2020

Michael Barrymore talks about injury that took him out of Dancing on Ice 2020

The comedian and presenter was forced to exit the series after breaking his wrist

Michael Barrymore (ITV)

Michael Barrymore has spoken about the injury that forced him to leave ITV’s competition series Dancing On Ice.

Advertisement

The TV presenter and comedian appeared on the first episode of the new series, cheering on this year’s contestants from the audience.

Last month, it was announced that he would have to withdraw from competing due to breaking his wrist during training.

Tonight, it was revealed that the injury occurred as Barrymore attempted a move in which his professional partner, Alex Murphy, skates through his legs. The former My Kind of Music host lost balance and damaged his wrist as he attempted to break his fall.

Dancing On Ice presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby talked to Barrymore between tonight’s dances, where he admitted to feeling emotional about what he would be missing out on.

“I was sat watching the show, and it started… it got to me a bit… Also, to reconnect with the audience, people in the streets cheering me on,” he said.

In a pre-recorded clip, he noted that the Dancing On Ice studio was the biggest he had been in for around 20 years.

He said: “Sometimes you have to give up what you love. When you get the opportunity to do it again you realise how much it really means to you.”

He and his professional partner Alex Murphy shared a moment of reflection while sat on the side of the ice rink.

Murphy said: “My heart is broken, I really wanted you to get to do it.”

Despite not making it to the first live show, Barrymore had only positive things to say about his experience.

He told the hosts: “Thank you for asking me, it’s been an amazing journey and I’ve loved every single moment of it.”

Schofield said that he would be welcome back next year, but it is unclear whether that was an official invitation or whether Barrymore would accept such an offer.

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will be taking up the vacant position on this year’s series, partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield.

He did not perform on this week’s episode, but during a chat between dances he offered a round of applause to the injured Barrymore.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Michael Barrymore (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Trisha Goddard. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Dancing on Ice 2020: Trisha Goddard is first celebrity confirmed for the skate-off

Dancing on ice

How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

Dancing on Ice 2020 Holly and Phil (ITV)

Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

Dancing On Ice 2019 Torvill and Dean

Who are Torvill and Dean? Why are they famous? When did they perform the Bolero?