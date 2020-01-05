Goddard took a tumble on the ice during the live show, but was praised for having the courage to get up and complete her performance.

She said she was "excited" to perform the dance again next week, so she can show viewers just how good it can be.

Tonight's episode only featured half of the contestants on this year's series, meaning that there was no elimination at the end.

The remaining six celebrities will perform next weekend with their professional partners, after which point one couple will join Trisha and Łukasz in the skate-off. One of the two couples will then be the first to leave the competition this year.

The highest scoring couple from week one were Diversity's Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer with 27.5 points, while Corrie's Lisa George and Tom Naylor were close behind with 26.5.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV at 6pm on Sunday 12th January.