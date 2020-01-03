Dracula viewers call episode 2 of BBC series “staggeringly good”
Blood Vessel had more scares... and a twist that few people saw coming
If the first episode of BBC One’s Dracula left audiences somewhat split, things seemed to come together in the second instalment last night (2nd January).
The feature-length gorefest expanded upon a section from Bram Stoker’s novel set on a ship called The Demeter where Dracula wreaks havoc, before wrapping up with a twist that left many people reeling.
One fan praised the new series from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss as a “wonderful” reimagining of the original Dracula story, while another hailed their ability to “breathe new life” into old source material.
Speaking as someone whose favourite book is #Dracula and who is currently writing a history of the portrayal of the vampire genre – if you whine about this new adaptation not being ‘true to the original’ then you are as soulless as the Count himself. It is WONDERFUL ???? pic.twitter.com/962vwzb9Z4
— Violet Fenn (@violetfenn) January 2, 2020
This incredible adaptation of #Dracula is off the scale. Is there nothing the Moffat/@Markgatiss team cannot breathe new, thrilling, mind bending life into? Stunning.
— Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) January 3, 2020
Just like the series premiere, this second outing was frightening to many viewers, not letting up on scares or gore.
The wife and I are now in the “Nobody is allowed upstairs without the other one” phase of post #Dracula
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 2, 2020
It appears that Danish actor Claes Bang has left a big impression in the role of Dracula, with many citing him as an instrumental component to the show’s success.
I tell you what, Claes Bang was an amazing and inspired choice for the Count. The guy oozes charisma. #Dracula pic.twitter.com/IHnAgFdC9a
— Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) January 2, 2020
Embracing Claes Bang's Dracula as my spirit animal for 2020 – the wit! the flair for the dramatic! the classic vampire fashion choices! the savage directness! the little jokes to himself! the *strong* play-on-words! Probably less murder & blood-sucking though. Maybe. #Dracula ???????? pic.twitter.com/Iy6cAGL6D6
— Tori Brazier (@dinotaur) January 3, 2020
And then there was the jaw-dropping twist ending, which saw Dracula wake from a deep-sea slumber and emerge in the modern day, which one Twitter user described as “staggeringly good.”
This is staggeringly good.
Absolute brilliance from all involved.#Dracula pic.twitter.com/xURF6LIMeT
— Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) January 2, 2020
Although, not everyone was sold on the shocking finale, with one Twitter user comparing it to a “cheap party trick” while another said the show had ‘jumped the shark’ (an expression used when a television series does something so far-fetched that it’s detrimental to the overall quality).
Well I enjoyed tonight’s #Dracula more than the first until the twist at the end which seemed a bit of a cheap party trick.
The gruesome horror reminds me more of the golden days of Hammer which I enjoyed.
Plus the gentleman beast who’ll eat anything is closer to most portrayals
— Stephen Fitzsimons – Children's Author (@WordDoodler) January 3, 2020
Episode 2 has to be a new record for a show to jump the shark#Dracula pic.twitter.com/pF9Cy0kYlE
— Andrew (@WadeWilson83) January 3, 2020
Dracula concludes tonight at 9pm on BBC One