Over 6 million streamed Netflix’s El Camino during first three days

Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie averaged over 6.5 million viewers during its first three days of release, with around 40 per cent of those streaming the film during the first 24-hours.

The figure comes from Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings, which Netflix contends isn’t accurate because it only records TV viewership (rather than, say, viewing on mobile phones or tablets) — which would explain why the figure may seem a little low.

To put the figure in perspective, Netflix states that its Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery was viewed 30.9m times during its first three days of release, breaking the record for the streaming giant’s biggest opening weekend.

El Camino, which saw Aaron Paul reprise his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman, was most popular among the 18-34 demographic, with around 1.08 million viewers on day one matching that age group. Some viewers also took the opportunity to watch or re-watch the original series in the week prior to the film’s release, with average viewership for Breaking Bad more than doubling from 62,000 to 153,000 viewers.

The film focusses on Pinkman, following his dramatic escape at the end of the Breaking Bad season finale, while other cast members including Charles Baker and Matt Jones reprised their roles as Skinny Pete and Badger.

Netflix’s synopsis teased: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

El Camino is available to stream now on Netflix