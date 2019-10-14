Aaron Paul reveals Breaking Bad movie El Camino was originally 3 hours long

Yeah b****! Turns out there’s a whole other hour of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie out there.

Advertisement

Although Aaron Paul reprised his role of Jesse Pinkman for Netflix’s two-hour follow-up to the hit meth-making TV show, the actor recently revealed that a huge chunk of the film ended up on the cutting room floor.

“About 30 per cent of the movie was cut out – the original cut was about three hours,” he told Collider.

“Maybe down the line there’ll be another cut. But what we have is great – it works!”

So what exactly was cut from El Camino? Fortunately, rather than any major plot points, Paul said the film was simply streamlined and “scenes were condensed”.

However, the actor also revealed that one key part of the initial script was scrapped when it came to filming. “There was a pretty serious thing that was cut that was the very first thing that Vince wrote when he was writing the film. It wasn’t the first part of the movie… I won’t tell you what it was. We didn’t end up shooting it – it was just cut from the script.”

But if the extended cut isn’t released then will we ever see Jesse Pinkman back on our screens again? According to Paul, never say never.

“If Vince asked me to jump onto [Better Call Saul], I would do it in a heartbeat,” he explained to EW. “Look, we talk about it all the time, we really do, and we want to do it for the right reasons. We don’t want to just throw you in a scene that doesn’t make sense.

“Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, Well, why did that happen?’”

In other words, those thinking they’ve seen the last of Jesse Pinkman better tread lightly.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now available to watch on Netflix