Gift ideas for Rugby fans

It’s here – the 2019 Rugby World Cup has begun, and so for the next six weeks expect every rugby enthusiast in the country to be glued to the action unfolding in Japan.

So if the rugby fan in your life has a birthday coming up, you’re looking for christmas ideas or just want to surprise them – here are some rugby-themed gift ideas to get you started…

For mid-match snacks…

BBQ Cooking Apron

Likely relatable to several long-suffering spouses, this cooking apron will be applicable throughout world cup season and beyond. Perfect for match watching get-togethers and late summer bbqs.

Amazon – £9.95

For the rugby and tech lover…

Rugby Ball 3D Lamp

So that rugby is the last thing they see at night and the first thing they see in the morning, this clever 3D lamp is perfect for die-hard rugby fans. The lamp itself is flat, but projects a 3D visualisation of a rugby ball that can change between seven different colours. Nifty.

Amazon – £12.99

Stylish homeware

Rugby Ball Doorstop

This stylish, leather-look rugby ball doorstop is a fun way a the rugby enthusiast to prop their door open. Just be careful not to start throwing it around…

Amazon – £13.25

For the comedian…

Novelty Socks

The perfect way to send a message while watching a game and putting your feet up, there’s surely many of us who know someone who likes to watch the rugby in peace. These are sure to get a lot of use this autumn.

Amazon – £6.99

Japan 2019 Memorabilia

World Cup Hat

Made for the 2019 world cup, this rugby cap has the logo of all 20 competing nations including good ol’ Blighty. A good quality cotton cap, make sure the rugby fan in your life has a memento to remember this year’s world cup.

Amazon – £18.00

The Official World Cup Companion

World Cup Book

The Official Book to this year’s world cup, this includes detailed information on every team, their key players, strengths, coaches and past success. This also includes throwbacks to famous past world cup games, for all those wishing to relieve our 2003 victory…

Amazon – £10.74

Rugby in numbers

Rugby Top Trumps

Yes, top trumps are still going strong and this World Rugby Stars edition looks to be no exception. Stuffed full of facts and stats, these are a fun game as well as a way to brush up on rugby knowledge – or to learn for a first time if the rugby lover ropes you into a game…

Amazon – £5.99

Sport-inspired style…

Rugby Cufflinks

Stylish silver rugby ball cufflinks, these are clearly a must-have for any rugby fan. Arrives in in a gift box with a plaque that can be engraved – an absolute bargain.

Amazon – £14.79

Don’t miss kick off…

Engraved Pocket Watch

This De Walden Mother of Pearl pocket watch can be engraved with a message of up to 70 characters on the back. Perfect for a milestone birthday gift for the rugby obsessive, it also comes with it’s satin lined gift box.

Amazon – £33.85

For the child in you…

Cartoon Rugby Ball

For the rugby fan who likes a bit of colour, Optimum’s cartoon rugby balls are available in all sorts of wacky designs and animal themes. Also available with a ball pump.

Amazon – £4.39 – £16.98