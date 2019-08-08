The top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes

1 “I’ll be back!” [The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Commando, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Last Action Hero]

2 “Consider that a divorce!” [After shooting his fake wife Sharon Stone in the head – Total Recall]

3 “If it bleeds, we can kill it.” [Predator]

4 “Hasta la vista, baby!” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]

5 “I let him go.” [After dropping a man off a cliff – Commando]

6 “He had to split.” [After cutting Buzzsaw in half with his own chainsaw – The Running Man]

7 “What a hothead!” [After blowing up Fireball with his own flamethrower tank – The Running Man]

8 “What a pain in the neck.” [After strangling Sub-Zero with barbed wire – The Running Man]

9 “Here’s your Sub-Zero… now plain zero.” [See above]

10 “Let off some steam.” [After impaling Bennett on a steam pipe – Commando]

11 “Stick around.” [After pinning a man to a tree with a knife – Predator]

12 “Knock-knock.” [After smashing a door down – Predator]

13 “Come with me if you want to live.” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]

14 “I’m not into politics, I’m into survival.” [The Running Man]

15 “What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!” [Conan the Barbarian]

16 “I eat Green Berets for breakfast. And right now, I’m very hungry!” [Commando]

17 “You’ve just been erased.” [Eraser]

18 “You’re a funny guy Sully, I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.” [Commando]

19 “I lied.” [After not killing Sully last – Commando]