The top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes
Here's a look back at some of Arnie's most memorable film quotes - expect some meaty nuggets of machismo and extreme punning
1
“I’ll be back!” [The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Commando, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Last Action Hero]
2
“Consider that a divorce!” [After shooting his fake wife Sharon Stone in the head – Total Recall]
3
“If it bleeds, we can kill it.” [Predator]
4
“Hasta la vista, baby!” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]
5
“I let him go.” [After dropping a man off a cliff – Commando]
6
“He had to split.” [After cutting Buzzsaw in half with his own chainsaw – The Running Man]
7
“What a hothead!” [After blowing up Fireball with his own flamethrower tank – The Running Man]
8
“What a pain in the neck.” [After strangling Sub-Zero with barbed wire – The Running Man]
9
“Here’s your Sub-Zero… now plain zero.” [See above]
10
“Let off some steam.” [After impaling Bennett on a steam pipe – Commando]
11
“Stick around.” [After pinning a man to a tree with a knife – Predator]
12
“Knock-knock.” [After smashing a door down – Predator]
13
“Come with me if you want to live.” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]
14
“I’m not into politics, I’m into survival.” [The Running Man]
15
“What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!” [Conan the Barbarian]
16
“I eat Green Berets for breakfast. And right now, I’m very hungry!” [Commando]
17
“You’ve just been erased.” [Eraser]
18
“You’re a funny guy Sully, I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.” [Commando]
19