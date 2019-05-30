Accessibility Links

Can you watch Love Island outside the UK?

Fantastic news: going away doesn't mean you have to miss a moment of villa drama

love island 2019 contestants

Love Island fans face a big dilemma this summer.

If you’re going abroad, what can you do about staying up to date with Love Island? Or will going on holiday for a week or two mean you have to miss all the villa drama?

Well fear not, because there IS a way to make sure you never miss an episode.

 

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Caroline Flack Love Island
ITV

Before jetting off, if you download ITV Hub+ you can still watch every episode of Love Island.

This app is an extension of ITV’s catch-up service, and it means that even if you’re outside of the UK you can download and watch the ITV2 reality show on the go.

Sadly you can’t live stream Love Island, but the episodes are generally uploaded to the app the second it finishes in the UK at 10pm. Depending on where you are in the world, you’ll have to do the maths when it comes to time zones for when the latest episode will be available each day…

Subscription to ITV Hub+ costs £3.99 a month, however by signing up you do get 7 days for free which is just enough time to catch a week’s holiday’s worth of island action for gratis.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

