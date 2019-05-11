Emmerdale confirms Victoria’s pregnancy after rape trauma

Emmerdale has tonight confirmed that Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) is pregnant as a result of her rape ordeal.

Shock flashback scenes broadcast earlier this week saw Vic brutally attacked in her home by a man named Lee who she’d met earlier that evening at a nightclub.

Now, a fortnight on from the actual assault, Victoria has been seen confiding in Moira and deciding to report the crime to the police. After giving her statement, Victoria was then advised by an investigating officer to take an STI and pregnancy test.

Up until this evening, Victoria had opted not to tell close family about what had happened to her. But with the police now gathering evidence at her house in full view of her fellow villagers, Vic was left with little option but to tell her nearest and dearest.

Hence Friday’s episode ending with the sight of Vic breaking the news to Diane, Robert and Aaron. With tears streaming down her face, Victoria revealed: “I let him in and forced himself on me. He raped me. And now I’m pregnant.”

Spoilers: What does Victoria do next?

It has already been revealed that Robert and Aaron will decide to put their surrogacy plans on hold, so that they can concentrate on aiding Victoria.

And The Sun has now reported that Victoria will see her pregnancy through, with the aim of handing her newborn over to her brother.

A source told the tabloid: “Victoria makes the tough call to keep the baby and she hopes that Robert and Aaron will take it.

“It’s a bittersweet act that will hopefully bring some happiness to viewers who have seen the couple chase their parenthood dreams.”

Emmerdale does not comment on storyline leaks, so it remains to be seen whether Victoria will really part with her child or if the police will be able to gather enough evidence to successfully prosecute her attacker.

Emmerdale returns on Monday at 7:00pm on ITV