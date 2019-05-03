Emmerdale’s Harriet KNOWS Dawn’s dad is still alive – and he’s her stalker…

Emmerdale vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is reeling from the news her bad boy ex Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is still alive, despite the fact she believed he died several years ago – not only that, he’s also responsible for her creepy stalking horror!

On Friday 3rd May the harassed holy lady was presented with shock evidence by a former police colleague that crime boss Will is very much in the land of the living and is prime suspect for the intimidation campaign. During her days as an undercover officer, Harriet infiltrated Will’s criminal network by posing as his partner and becoming a stepmum to his young daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley), who came back into her life as a grown-up last year.

Harriet’s betrayal was exposed and Will went to prison, but the confused clergywoman believed he passed away shortly after he was released some time ago – corroborated by Dawn herself.

Delivering the bombshell to Dawn her dad was still alive, Harriet was treated to an Oscar-worthy performance from the recovering drug addict who pulled out all the stops to fake her surprise, when viewers know duplicitous Dawn is secretly in on the plan with Will who is waiting in the shadows to take the ultimate revenge on Harriet for setting him up.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) later suggested to pal Harriet that Dawn might be part of Will’s sick plot, but the head of the parish was 100% convinced by her surrogate daughter’s crocodile tears and insisted she is also a victim of her father’s antics. How will she react when she inevitably discovers she’s been played?

Will Dawn betray her evil dad Will to protect Harriet?

Will has already questioned Dawn’s loyalties, suspecting she is siding with Harriet over him, and Bromley admits she fears fan reaction to her character’s double-crossing of the villager who has shown her nothing but kindness. “I think there might be some hate from viewers!” she laughs. “That doesn’t bother me as an actor, because it’s fun to play characters that aren’t always popular. When Dawn arrived she wasn’t exactly likeable, and people started to warm to her. She’s flawed, and just as in real life nobody’s perfect.

“Dawn has a strong bond with Harriet, which she didn’t expect as she only tracked her down to get revenge. She feels she can trust her, but her dad is making her do his dirty work. Will is manipulative and constantly telling Dawn she can’t trust anyone except him. He’s using the prospect of regaining custody of her son Lucas to keep her on side, promising her they’ll all be a family again. Now she has to stop Will from going too far – but the extent of her deceit towards Harriet could be shattering…”

