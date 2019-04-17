However, when pub barman Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) over hears Harriet's troubled friend Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bomley) on the telephone at the samw time, he jumps to the conclusion it could be Dawn trying to put the fighteners on Harriet!

Dawn is shocked by the accusations against her. (Picture: TV)

Horrified by what she is being accused of, Dawn is ready to move out!

So is the stalker Dawn? Or does someone else have a serious grudge against Harriet?

Just after receiving another threatening text message, on Tuesday 16 April Harriet is over at the village church when the bells start ringing!

When Harriet goes to investigate, the heavy church door slams slut and she realises she is locked in... with a killer?

Who has locked poor Harriet in? (Picture: ITV)

Will Harriet survive to tell the story and unmask her tormentor?

