Who else could have attacked Harriet?

Emmerdale hasn't yet amassed a long list of suspects, however most villagers will have witnessed Harriet collecting for charity throughout the day. And both Gabby and Laurel were in Harriet's company when she revealed that she wouldn't be banking the donations until the following day. Might one of them have taken advantage? It would certainly be out of character for Laurel, but Gabby is no stranger to a spot of duplicity.

What happens to Harriet and Dawn next week?

Early next week, PC Swirling will be seen conducting an interview with Harriet about the attack, but she's clearly fed up with some villagers suspecting that Dawn is involved. When the local copper then quizzes Dawn about her actions, she realises she's under suspicion.

Later on, Harriet is left feeling vindicated when even Pearl end up being won over by Dawn's genuine concern for her welfare; however, Bob is still not convinced. And, as it turns out, the persecution of Harriet is far from over. Expect the vicar to be left spooked when she comes downstairs at home to find the back door open and a photo smashed.

More like this

The next day, things get even more tense when a rattled Harriet discovers that somebody has thrown red paint all over the church pulpit. Just who could have it in for her?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.