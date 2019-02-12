Surprise return for Sonya’s son Callum in Neighbours!

Surprise! Sonya Rebecchi’s (played by Eve Morey) son Callum Jones (Morgan Baker) makes an unexpected return to Erinsborough in Neighbours, after finding out his mum has just been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and may not have long to live…

Computer game coder Callum was last seen in 2017, when he flew over from San Francisco to try and convince Sonya and her hubby Toadie (Ryan Maloney) to fight for their marriage following Toadie’s SHOCK one-night stand with conwoman Andrea Somers while in London.

During a community fundraiser for the Rebecchi family at The Waterhole on Wednesday 20 February, Callum is revealed as a mystery bidder during an auction to raise funds to help Sonya and her hubby Toadie pay medical bills.

But Sonya’s joy at seeing her son again is short-lived, when she discovers it was family relative Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) who contacted Callum in the USA to break the news of Sonya’s cancer.

During a heated confrontation with Dipi, it all becomes too much for Sonya who comes over light-headed and starts to collapse…

After the family squabbles during the fundraiser, on Thursday 21 February, Callum tries to keep the peace by taking Sonya out for a picnic down by Lassiter’s Lake.

When Sonya starts to complain again about Dipi betraying her trust, Callum has some home truths for his mum: she has been unfair by not telling him about her cancer diagnosis sooner.

Will Callum’s words convince Sonya to embrace the support of all her family and friends (and make peace with Dipi) while she fights her illness?

