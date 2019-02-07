Bafta suspends Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody nomination following sexual abuse allegations

Bryan Singer’s Bafta Film Awards nomination has been suspended after the Bohemian Rhapsody director was accused of sexual abusing underage boys.

The filmmaker had been named as one of the nominees in the outstanding British film category for Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, but Bafta has announced his suspension “in light of very serious allegations”.

In an article for The Atlantic, four men have alleged that Singer sexually abused them while they were underage. Singer vehemently denies the allegations.

Bafta clarified that while Singer’s nomination has been suspended, Bohemian Rhapsody itself still remains in contention for outstanding British film.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Academy explained, “In light of recent very serious allegations, Bafta has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately.

“Bafta considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. Bafta notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.”

Bafta confirmed that Bohemian Rhapsody “still remains nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, and the other individuals named as candidates in respect of the film remain nominees.”

Last month, Bohemian Rhapsody was also removed as a nominee for best original film at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.

The allegations against Singer, 53, emerged after an article was released by The Atlantic, which quotes four men who had not spoken publicly before.

Singer has denied the allegations of sexual assault, calling the article “vendetta journalism” and a “homophobic smear piece.”

Singer was fired as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody three weeks before the film was scheduled to wrap.

While the director, who has also worked on four X-Men movies, The Usual Suspects and Superman Returns, claimed the studio was “unwilling to accommodate him” as he suffered from illness, it was also claimed by The Hollywood Reporter that Singer had clashed with lead actor Rami Malek and failed to show up for filming on numerous occasions.

In a statement, Singer explained, “With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the US to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents,” he said.

“This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.”

However, Singer is still listed as the film’s director by the Director’s Guild of America, as well as being listed as a co-producer.

The 2019 BAFTA Film Awards will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10th February 2019