Alfie disappears on EastEnders – has he done a runner or is he dead?

A desperate Alfie (Shane Richie) will vanish without trace in next week’s EastEnders, only for the police to then come calling at the Slaters’ with shock news. So are investigating officers about to drop the bombshell that Mr Moon really has now met his maker?

Fans of the BBC1 soap were kept guessing over the Christmas period when it appeared as though Alfie had died in a fall down a staircase, but the Walford chancer ended up making it through this not-so-festive drama.

Now, after securing funds from Phil (Steve McFadden) as his business pressures mount, Alfie will end up sending a text to Kat (Jessie Wallace) saying he’s in trouble – before disappearing altogether!

Then comes the visit from the police, who give the family a worrying update in scenes to be shown on Thursday 24 January. Following this encounter, Kat is left stunned when she finds half a message from Alfie on a post-it note in her bag, but despairs when young Ernie claims that he’s eaten the other part!

As Kat and Stacey (Lacey Turner) turn the house upside down to find any clue, Phil barges in demanding answers after learning on the grapevine that Alfie has done a runner. In the end, Kat is left explaining to her boys that their dad has gone away for a while. But when she suddenly spots the rest of Alfie’s note, she has a sudden realisation.

So does Kat know what has happened to Alfie? Is he still in one piece? Or will the Slaters be left dealing with a family tragedy before January is over?

