Tiff and Bernie in EastEnders drugs bust

EastEnders‘ teens Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) and Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) get on the wrong side of the law when the cops catch them while on a drug smuggling mission for evil Evie Steele (Sophia Capasso).

Advertisement

There is tension between the BFFs after a fraught festive season that saw their relationship take some complicated turns, and on Monday 8 January drug baron Evie accuses young apprentice Tiff of leading Bernie on, who clearly has a crush on the cocky redhead. Evie stirs it even more when she spies Bern and deliberately kisses Tiff on the lips in full view, knowing it will make her jealous.

On Tuesday 9 January, Tiff grows uneasy about doing another job for Evie when she meets the gang’s vulnerable new recruit, a young kid called Rat, and takes him under her wing. Evie initially refuses to let Tiff have Rat accompany her on her next job so she can keep an eye on him, but when she turns to Bernadette for help she accidentally gets Ms Butcher in trouble with the narcotics queen and makes the situation ten times worse.

Evie’s sinister threats to Bernie leave her rattled, and on Thursday 10 January the Taylor teenager tracks down Tiff while on her job with Rat to warn her the Steeley Steele is on the warpath. Annoyed Tiff is so distracted she doesn’t notice Rat sneakily steal the drugs consignment from her bag.

Keeping their distance from Rat on the tube train to avoid suspicion, the girls panic when they get held on the platform and two transport police officers board the carriage. Realising with horror the drugs have disappeared, Tiff is a nervous wreck as the cops approach Bernie – will the girls get arrested for dealing, or can they get away with it? And will Evie carry out her threats?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.