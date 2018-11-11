Accessibility Links

When is Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week?

Everything you need to know about this year's Strictly trip to the Tower Ballroom

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly for Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Weekend 2017

Strictly Come Dancing is going to be heading up to Blackpool

“I just want to get to Blackpool Week,” is the mantra for many Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

Blackpool is a huge milestone in the Strictly calendar. The judges pack their 10 paddles in their overnight luggage and often get a chance to wave them around, while the remaining couples enjoy dancing across this huge expanse of sprung floor beneath the giant chandeliers. Everyone ups their game in the home of ballroom.

When is Blackpool Week?

This year, the Blackpool Week episode will take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th November. That’s four weeks before the final.

Where is Blackpool Week filmed?

The Strictly circus heads north to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for one weekend only. Find out more about the Blackpool Tower Ballroom here, and what makes it “the home of ballroom” to dancers all over the world.

Blackpool chandelier

How do I get tickets for Strictly’s Blackpool week?

Sadly, the ballot for this year’s series is now closed. However, if you want to find out how to keep up to date with when Strictly tickets are available, click here.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing usually filmed?

The rest of the series is filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire near London.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 03/11/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **LIVE SHOW** The Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professional dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

