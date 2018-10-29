Ash Ferreira from EastEnders is on Coronation Street tonight – all you need to know about Raji James

Soap fans will spot a familiar face on tonight’s Coronation Street when ex-EastEnders star Raji James makes a guest appearance playing Sinead Tinker’s oncologist.

James previously played Ash Ferreira on EastEnders between 2003-2005, a part he landed after a two-year stint on police drama The Bill as DS Vik Singh and his role as Abdul Khan in the hit comedy drama East Is East.

Since EastEnders, the 48-year-old actor has made guest appearances in the likes of Silent Witness, Law & Order: UK, Waterloo Road, Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

He also played Torchwood Institute lab doctor Rajesh Singh in the Doctor Who episode Army of Ghosts, the character then getting killed off by the Daleks in the following instalment Doomsday.

James isn’t, of course, the first actor to have made appearances in both EastEnders and Coronation Street. Michelle Collins played Cindy Beale in Walford before turning up in Weatherfield as Stella Price, while EastEnders stalwart June Brown made an early screen appearance on Corrie in 1970 as Mrs Parsons.

And earlier this year, eagle-eyed soap viewers noticed that veteran actress Eileen Davies had played Joan Murfield in EastEnders and Flora McArdle in Coronation Street over the same 12-month period.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.