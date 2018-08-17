EastEnders tonight sees the return of Joan Murfield, a friend of Ted Murray's who was his and Joyce's neighbour during their years living at Walford Towers. "Moany Joany" (as she's referred to by Ted) made her first appearance on the BBC1 soap back in June 2017, but eagle-eyed soap fans may also recognise her from a role that star Eileen Davies has been playing on ITV's Coronation Street over the last 12 months.

Between October 2017 and July 2018, the veteran actress was raising a smile in Weatherfield as eccentric pensioner Flora McArdle, the mother of the late Vinny Ashford (aka Harvey McArdle), who moved in temporarily with Daniel Osbourne and Adam Barlow.