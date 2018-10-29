Ryan Connor will decide to confide in Bethany Platt on next week's Coronation Street when he admits that he's still having nightmares in the wake of his recent car accident. As Corrie fans know, Ryan's life was left on the line in the aftermath of the recent smash-up that resulted in gangster Ronan Truman's untimely demise. New plotline details released on the ITV soap's official site reveal that Ryan will continue to be traumatised by the ordeal, but opts to share his worries with Bethany. Will she be able to help?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this month, actor Ryan Prescott (who plays Ryan) expressed his hopes that Bethany could be a stabilising influence on his character following his recent stay in hospital: "Ryan has definitely got his sights set on Bethany. He’s still chipping away there. And I love working with Lucy [Fallon] – she’s fantastic. So there could be something there – I think her strength has great appeal for Ryan.”