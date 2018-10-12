Coronation Street actor Ryan Prescott has revealed that the life of his character Ryan Connor will be left hanging in the balance thanks to a car crash in tonight's double bill. Asked by RadioTimes.com about Ryan's future, the star teased: "He gets put on life support. So it's a question of whether he manages to come out of his coma and wake up. One of the most important relationships he has is with his mum, so he'd want to fix whatever damage he's done there. If he gets the opportunity."

New pictures released by the ITV soap today show Ryan being mown down by Ronan Truman after the Connors' attempt to escape the clutches of the local gangster backfire spectacularly. "We gad a stunt guy called Alan, who was fantastic. He had a really tough day. But I actually got to do some of the stunt work myself," explained Prescott. "It was nice to get my hands dirty. And you might think 12 miles an hour isn't fast, but when you're having to throw yourself at a car, it's fast enough! But it was a lot of fun and felt very safe."