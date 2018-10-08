Now, in new storyline details released on the official Coronation Street website, we discover that - in the wake of the showdown - investigating officers will be seen questioning Ali about Cormac's death and the crash involving Ronan. Under pressure due to the police grilling, Ali decides to pack his bags. But how will mum Michelle react when she returns home and finds him getting his belongings together?

Speaking recently, actress Kym Marsh hinted that both Ali and Ryan will make it through the ordeal, when she commented:

“It’s going to be a rough ride – there’s going to be more upset between the boys because they don’t get along anyway and this is going to make it worse. Michelle will be stuck in the middle of them both.”

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.