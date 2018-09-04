Dark Heart ITV: everything you need to know about the new crime drama starring Tom Riley

After a pilot was aired in 2016, Dark Heart is coming back for a full series on ITV

After a well received pilot which aired all the way back in November 2016, ITV crime drama Dark Heart starring Tom Riley is finally coming back for a full series.

The drama will return with a six-part series in 2018. Here’s everything we know about the new series of Dark Heart.

When is Dark Heart on TV?

After airing a pilot on ITV Encore back in 2016, Dark Heart was recommissioned by ITV for a full series on the main ITV channel.

Now the wait is nearly over: while we don’t have a firm date yet, the six-part series is set to air in 2018. The original pilot makes up the first two episodes of the new series, with four new episodes to come.

What is Dark Heart about?

The series revolves around DI Will Wagstaffe, who is haunted by the murder of his parents when he was a teenager.The series will see him trying to solve brutal crimes while also attempting to hold his fractured life together.

His history continues to impact both his work and his personal life, affecting his on-off relationship with girlfriend Sylvie. His sister Juliette and her son Harry are the closest people in his life: Harry sees Wagstaffe (known as Staffe to his colleagues) as a father figure – a role he might not be suited for.

Dark Heart is inspired by characters from a series of novels by Adam Creed and is written by Chris Lang, whose previous work includes award-winning drama Unforgotten, Torn, A Mother’s Son and Undeniable.

The 2016 pilot will make up the first two episodes of the six-part series, with four new episodes completing the run. Series one will feature three two-part stories.

Who will star in Dark Heart?

Tom Riley plays the lead role of Will Wagstaffe, with Charlotte Riley playing his sister and Miranda Raison his on-and-off-again girlfriend.

The series will also feature Anjli Mahindra and guest appearances from Claire Goose, Alex Carter, Clare Foster and Paul Kaye.

Where is Dark Heart set?

The series is set in London. The drama began filming in March 2018.