When is BBC1’s Impossible Celebrities on TV? Who are the celebrities, and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about BBC1's celebrity quiz show Impossible Celebrities

The celebrity incarnation of the daytime quiz hosted by Rick Edwards, Impossible Celebrities is a new, six-part quiz show featuring 18 celebrities (although don’t be surprised if a few ‘celebrity’ names fail to ring any bells…). Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

When is Impossible Celebrities on TV?

Impossible Celebrities airs on Saturdays at 7pm on BBC1.

What’s the show’s premise?

For those who haven’t seen the daytime version of the show, Impossible Celebrities will see the 18 famous contestants attempt to answer general knowledge questions, while avoiding ‘impossible’ answers on the board – and all in the aid of charity. But watch out: one impossible answer, and the unfortunate celeb is out for the rest of the episode.

Who are the celebrities?

Meet the 18 celebrities taking part in Impossible Celebrities.

Gregg Wallace

TV presenter and food-taster-extraordinaire/pudding-afficiando Gregg Wallace is best known for co-judging MasterChef.

Angela Scanlon

Irish broadcaster and and television presenter Angela Scanlon co-hosts BBC2 show Robot Wars and regularly presents on The One Show.

Rory Reid

Rory Reid has been a Top Gear host since 2016, and was promoted to one of the main co-hosts following Chris Evans’ resignation.

Dotty

Dotty (aka Amplify Dot) is a Radio and TV presenter, and has presented on BBC Radio 1Xtra since 2014.

Jorgie Porter

Jorgie Porter is perhaps best known for playing Theresa in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks from 2008 until 2016.

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy Akudolu is an actress, former Strictly contestant and TV personality, best known for her role as Mo Effanga on Holby City.

Liz Carr

Actress and disability rights activist Liz Carr is perhaps best known for her role as Clarissa Mullery in Silent Witness.

Russell Kane

Russell Kane is a comedian and actor, and previously won the Children in Need edition of Celebrity Mastermind.

Rachel Parris

Comedian and musician Rachel Parris is perhaps best known for starring in The Mash Report on BBC2.

Imran Yusuf

Imran Yusuf is an actor and stand-up comedian who had previously appeared on shows like Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Craig Hill

Scottish comedian Craig Hill has appeared on various comedy shows and enjoyed success at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Iwan Thomas

Iwan Thomas, MBE, is an Olympic medallist and TV presenter, previously covering the Paralympics Games in Rio for Channel 4.

Tanni Grey-Thompson

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, a former wheelchair racer, is a Paralympic champion and a Crossbench Peer.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Welsh musician Ian ‘H’ Watkins was one of the two male members of the dance-pop group Steps, which was formed in 1997.

Debbie McGee

Entertainer Debbie McGee was best known as the assistant and widow of magician Paul Daniels, before reaching the finals of last year’s Strictly.

Spencer Matthews

TV personality Spencer Matthews is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison is a TV personality– you might recognise her from appearing on MTV show Geordie Shore from 2011 until 2014.

Louise Pentland

Louise Pentland is an author and YouTuber – you’re more likely to have heard of her online pseudonym, SprinkleofGlitter, or “Sprinkle of Chatter”.

