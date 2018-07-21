Good Omens reveals first look as Frances McDormand joins the cast

The Oscar-winning actress will be 'the voice of God' in the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman adaptation

Good Omens has cast Frances McDormand as the voice of God as a first look at the new series has been revealed.

The Oscar-winning actress will join David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm in the six-part series, which will be released later this year on Amazon Prime and – according to writer Neil Gaiman – will air “about 6 months” afterwards on BBC2.

The first glimpse of the Gaiman and Terry Pratchett adaptation was revealed on Twitter, understandably sending fans into a meltdown:

Your very first look at the beginning of the end. #GoodOmens: Coming to @PrimeVideo in 2019. pic.twitter.com/PcPDKSSFoE — Good Omens (@GoodOmensAmazon) July 21, 2018

Meanwhile, over the Comic-Con weekend, a new Good Omens teaser poster was also revealed:

Psst. A little teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/aTDTM8Xo3r — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 20, 2018

In the series, Tennant stars as the demon Crowley, alongside Sheen as angel and rare book dealer Aziraphale in what is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of 2019. Hamm plays archangel Gabriel, a good-looking, well-dressed rival to Aziraphale.

The fantasy-drama will also star Sherlock’s Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young, the mother of the young antichrist who is supposedly destined to bring about the end of the world. Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays will star as her husband Arthur Young.