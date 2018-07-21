Accessibility Links

Home
News
Good Omens reveals first look as Frances McDormand joins the cast

Good Omens reveals first look as Frances McDormand joins the cast

The Oscar-winning actress will be 'the voice of God' in the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman adaptation

Frances McDormand

Good Omens has cast Frances McDormand as the voice of God as a first look at the new series has been revealed.

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning actress will join David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm in the six-part series, which will be released later this year on Amazon Prime and – according to writer Neil Gaiman – will air “about 6 months” afterwards on BBC2.

The first glimpse of the Gaiman and Terry Pratchett adaptation was revealed on Twitter, understandably sending fans into a meltdown:

Meanwhile, over the Comic-Con weekend, a new Good Omens teaser poster was also revealed:

In the series, Tennant stars as the demon Crowley, alongside Sheen as angel and rare book dealer Aziraphale in what is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of 2019. Hamm plays archangel Gabriel, a good-looking, well-dressed rival to Aziraphale.

FIRST-LOOK-Amazon27s-Good-Omens
Advertisement

The fantasy-drama will also star Sherlock’s Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young, the mother of the young antichrist who is supposedly destined to bring about the end of the world. Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays will star as her husband Arthur Young.

Tags

All about Good Omens

Frances McDormand
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Hardy's Venom (BBC, Warner Bros, Sony, HF)

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

1976: JOHN CURRY OF ENGLAND TRAINING AT THE 1976 WINTER OLYMPICS IN INSBRUCK. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/ALLSPORT

‘We were opposites – John hated skating showbiz’ : Dancing on Ice’s Robin Cousins remembers his skating hero John Curry

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28: David Tennant hosts The Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio on March 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Peter Davison set to join The Muppets live on stage

(BBC)

Meet the cast of The NHS: To Provide All People

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more